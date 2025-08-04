Christian Coleman defends Sha'carri Richardson one week after alleged airport assault

Eugene, Oregon - Christian Coleman sprang to the defense of partner Sha'Carri Richardson on Sunday, a week after the reigning women's 100m world champion was arrested for allegedly assaulting him at an airport.

Sha'Carri Richardson prepares to compete in the first round of the Toyota Women's 200m during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on August 3, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking after a sixth-place finish in the 200m at the US track championships at Eugene, Oregon, Coleman said he believed Richardson should not have been detained following the incident at Seattle-Tacoma Airport last Sunday.

Richardson spent a night in jail after being detained, with a police report later stating she was caught on video repeatedly shoving Coleman forcefully.

"For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round," Coleman said when asked about the incident by AFP. "I don't feel like she should have been arrested."

"I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody."

"But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love."