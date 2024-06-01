Simone Biles opens US gymnastics championship with soaring display!

Fort Worth, Texas - Simone Biles continued her march toward the Paris Olympics Friday, launching her US gymnastics championships campaign with a dominant day-one display that included signature vault and floor skills.

Simone Biles took top spot in the US gymnastics championship after a first night full of sensational performances. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner launched her night in Fort Worth, Texas, with a scintillating performance of her Yurchenko double pike vault.



She soared through her trademark vault, now also known as the Biles II, and despite a big step back with one foot on landing, she earned 15.800 for a vault so difficult no other woman has attempted it in competition.

Biles capped her night with an impressive floor routine that included a triple-twisting double somersault on her first tumbling pass on the way to a score of 15.20.

On all four apparatuses, she improved on her scores from the Core Hydration Classic two weeks ago and built a leading all-around score of 60.450 going into Sunday's final night of competition.

Skye Blakely was in second place on 57.050. Blakely was the only other gymnast to hit 15 points, scoring 15.0 on her vault.

Kayla DiCello was in third on 56.850 points.