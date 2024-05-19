Simone Biles clinches Core Classic all-around title with stellar performance!

Hartford, Connecticut - Simone Biles launched her 2024 season with an impressive victory at USA Gymnastics' Core Hydration Classic on Saturday, lifting the all-around title with a total of 59.5 points.

Simone BIles won the all-around title at the Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

It was the superstar athlete's best all-around total since she returned to competition last year for the first time since her abbreviated Tokyo Olympics campaign.



"I was just happy to be back out there, get through those nerves again, feel that adrenaline," said the four-time Olympic gold medalist, who has five moves named after her.

Biles finished 1.85 points in front of two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones, who like Biles is building toward the US championships and Olympic trials to determine the five-woman team for the Paris Games.

Biles topped the floor exercise and vault scores at the meeting in Hartford, Connecticut.

She performed the demanding Yurchenko double pike vault – now named the Biles II – and unlike last year, she didn't have coach Laurent Landi standing by at the landing mat as a precaution.

Without a half-point deduction his presence would have incurred, Biles scored 15.6 on the vault.