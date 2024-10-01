Steph Curry gushes over Kamala Harris in latest full-throated endorsement

San Francisco, California - Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reiterated his support for Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, saying the Democratic nominee could bring "hope and unity" to a divided nation.

Vice President Kamala Harris received another full-throated endorsement from Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry on Monday. © Collage: REUTERS & USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Curry gave Harris his enthusiastic backing during the Paris Olympics and is a long-time friend of the former California senator, who was born in Oakland.



"Supporting her is an honor, a sophisticated leader that I expect and have confidence she can lead our country and provide hope, inspiration, and unity," Curry said of Harris at the Warriors media day.

"Obviously, there's a lot of tough conversations that need to be addressed in our country and a lot of progress needs to be made."

Curry said that Harris, who is battling former president Donald Trump for the White House, would bring a "level of decency and humanity" to the job.

"First and foremost, is she going to run the entire country and be a leader for everybody?," he asked.

"I feel like she checks that box. You've got to start there. That's why I have confidence in her."