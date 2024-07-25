Steph Curry weighs in on Kamala Harris presidential bid ahead of "unifying" Olympics

Paris, France - Team USA basketball star athlete Stephen Curry gave his public backing to Kamala Harris ' bid for the White House on Thursday and believes Olympic glory will help unite the country ahead of November's presidential elections.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Team USA basketball star Steph Curry (l.) has announced his backing of Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 bid for the White House. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The Golden State Warriors ace has a strong friendship with the vice president, who was born in Oakland and is a long-time fan of the seven-time NBA champions.



Harris, a former California senator who launched her political career after stints as a San Francisco prosecutor, is poised to battle Donald Trump for the presidency in November after Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the campaign.

Curry, who is competing in his first Olympics, described the political turmoil back home as a "very interesting time for our country."

"Vice President Harris is trying to bring her energy to this campaign and hopefully, you know, she's on the ticket and winning the election," Curry told a packed press conference in Paris.

"It's a big, big deal, to say the least. And she represents the Bay Area. She's been a big supporter of us."

"So I get that energy right back to her and just excited to represent our country here and this is a monumental next couple of months for our country and the direction that we're headed."