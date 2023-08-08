Steph Curry sings with Paramore at jam-packed concert: "If you know you know"

San Francisco, California - Golden State Warriors great Steph Curry is no stranger to owning the spotlight at the Chase Center, but this time around, he shimmied into a whole new kind of stardom !

Two-time MVP Steph Curry becomes a rock star at a packed Chase Center, singing Paramore's "Misery Business" during the San Francisco concert caught on video. © Collage: Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Twitter / ChaseCenter

It "feels so good" for Steph Curry!

In a hilarious turn caught on video, the two-time MVP unleashed his inner rock star at the jam-packed Chase Center and took to the stage to sing along to Paramore's Misery Business during the band's concert in San Francisco on Monday night.

With no fear and lead singer Haley Williams by his side, Curry had fans on their feet cheering as he sang his heart out, albeit off-key, during the song's bridge.

The Chase Center echoed with laughter and love as the NBA wizard serenaded and rocked out to the tune, proving his fangirl status is alive and well.



The video was initially posted by the Chase Center's official social media accounts and has circulated widely on the internet, garnering millions of views.

"When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage," they said.