Steph Curry sings with Paramore at jam-packed concert: "If you know you know"
San Francisco, California - Golden State Warriors great Steph Curry is no stranger to owning the spotlight at the Chase Center, but this time around, he shimmied into a whole new kind of stardom!
It "feels so good" for Steph Curry!
In a hilarious turn caught on video, the two-time MVP unleashed his inner rock star at the jam-packed Chase Center and took to the stage to sing along to Paramore's Misery Business during the band's concert in San Francisco on Monday night.
With no fear and lead singer Haley Williams by his side, Curry had fans on their feet cheering as he sang his heart out, albeit off-key, during the song's bridge.
The Chase Center echoed with laughter and love as the NBA wizard serenaded and rocked out to the tune, proving his fangirl status is alive and well.
The video was initially posted by the Chase Center's official social media accounts and has circulated widely on the internet, garnering millions of views.
"When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage," they said.
Steph Curry and Paramore go way back!
Steph posted backstage photos and more videos on his page on Tuesday, where he donned a Paramore shirt. As Williams counted the athlete off to sing the bridge, confetti cannons shot into the arena.
"Us and Steph, we go back a few years," the singer told the crowd.
Steph was at the concert for a date night with his wife Ayesha Curry. In her Instagram story, she said, "We listened to Paramore on one of our first dates... And many years later, they were kind enough to perform at his 30th."
"What a full circle moment," she added. "Honestly one of the coolest nights."
"IYKYK," Steph Curry wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Twitter / ChaseCenter