Tiger Woods' legal battle with ex takes another turn after sexual harassment accusation

Martin County, Florida - Tiger Woods' legal battle with his ex Erica Herman took another twist after her lawyer on Friday filed court documents accusing the golfer of sexual harassment.

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, has accused him of sexual harassment in court documents filed Friday. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to a Sports Illustrated report, Herman says Woods blackmailed her into signing a non-disclosure agreement after they began their relationship.

At the time, the 39-year-old was working as general manager at The Woods Jupiter restaurant owned by the athlete in South Florida, and court documents claim the NDA was "a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with [Woods]."

"A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment," the filing continues.

This latest development comes on top of a lawsuit in which Herman accused Woods of kicking her out of the house they shared for six years. The golf legend allegedly tricked Herman into thinking she was going on vacation, only to be told at the airport that she was "locked-out" of the house and not allowed to return.

Herman is seeking $30 million in rent money, saying she had an "oral tenancy agreement" in place with Woods that should have kept her there for five more years, even thought they had broken up.

"Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then – according to him – forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job," Friday's filing reads.