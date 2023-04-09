Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury: "I am disappointed"

Augusta, Georgia - Five-time winner Tiger Woods withdrew from the 87th Masters ahead of the resumption of the third round on Sunday.

The golfer made a record-equalling 23rd consecutive halfway cut at Augusta National on Saturday when the delayed second round was completed.



However, the 47-year-old then covered the first seven holes of his third round in six over par to drop to last place of the 54 players to qualify for the last 36 holes.

Woods announced his decision to withdraw on Twitter: "I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Woods appeared to be severely hampered by pain in his right leg as he played the 17th hole, his eighth in round three, moments before unrelenting rain caused play to be called off.

The 15-time major champion feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021.

He made a remarkable return to action 14 months later and finished 47th in the Masters, but withdrew from the US PGA following a third-round 79 and did not contest the US Open before missing the cut in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.