Tiger Woods marks return to competitive action with closing trio of birdies

Los Angeles, California - Tiger Woods marked his return to competitive action with a closing trio of birdies as he carded 69 during the first round of the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods lines his putt on the twelfth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. © USA TODAY Sports

The tournament host was five strokes back from co-leaders Max Homa and Keith Mitchell at Riviera Country Club, after not having played a golf event without the use of a cart since last summer’s Open Championship, when he missed the cut at St Andrews.

Woods had taken a break from PGA tournaments while recovering from leg and foot injuries he incurred following a major car accident in February 2021.

At the Genesis Invitational, the 47-year-old’s legs held up on a day where he mixed five birdies with three bogeys on a mild California afternoon.

"I was able to fight back and get it going," Woods said after play. "It was a nice finish."

Fans at Riviera got to see Woods play alongside close friends Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, with the trio all birdying the 18th.