Timberwolves announce punishment for Rudy Gobert's punch
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Rudy Gobert has been suspended by the Minnesota Timberwolves for Tuesday's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers for throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a chaotic brawl.
The Timberwolves announced the one-game suspension of the 10-year veteran on Monday, after he clashed with Anderson during his team's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
He later issued an apology.
As the No. 8 seed, the Timberwolves will have two opportunities to win a play-in game and earn an NBA playoff berth.
If Minnesota wins at Los Angeles, they will clinch the No. 7 seed and face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
If they lose, however, the Timberwolves will return home Friday to host the winner of the Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder game for a chance at the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.
In addition to facing the Lakers without their top rim protector in Gobert, Minnesota will also be without Jaden McDaniels after he sustained a broken wrist from punching a wall in the tunnel that leads to the locker room on Sunday.
Acquired from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade last summer, the 30-year-old Gobert averaged 13.4 points, a team-leading 11.6 rebounds, and 1.36 blocks (the 12th-most in the NBA) in 70 games in his first season with the Timberwolves.
Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports