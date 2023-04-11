Timberwolves announce punishment for Rudy Gobert's punch

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Rudy Gobert has been suspended by the Minnesota Timberwolves for Tuesday's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers for throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a chaotic brawl.

The Timberwolves announced the one-game suspension of the 10-year veteran on Monday, after he clashed with Anderson during his team's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

He later issued an apology.

As the No. 8 seed, the Timberwolves will have two opportunities to win a play-in game and earn an NBA playoff berth.

If Minnesota wins at Los Angeles, they will clinch the No. 7 seed and face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

If they lose, however, the Timberwolves will return home Friday to host the winner of the Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder game for a chance at the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

In addition to facing the Lakers without their top rim protector in Gobert, Minnesota will also be without Jaden McDaniels after he sustained a broken wrist from punching a wall in the tunnel that leads to the locker room on Sunday.