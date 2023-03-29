Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski give beach football the Top Gun treatment

Baker's Bay, Bahamas - NFL Super Bowl champions Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski gave the game of football a new meaning in a hilarious Top Gun-inspired video.

Super Bowl champions Tom Brady (c) and Rob Gronkowski (l) showed off their ball skills in a Top Gun-inspired game of football. © Collage: Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / camillekostek

In a clip posted on Gronkowski’s model girlfriend Camille Kostek's Instagram story, the retired NFL superstars are seen running routes in the Bahamas while showing off their fit physiques in what some may call a recreation of the movie Top Gun: Maverick’s dogfight beach football scene.

Surprisingly, Brady put his defensive skills to the test while guarding the 6-foot-6 giant that Is Gronk.

As expected, the matchup was quite the nightmare for 45-year-old Brady, who was filmed getting dusted at the line of scrimmage by Gronk as he proceeded to score a touchdown and proceeded to hold nothing back in a big celebration.

While Brady's lack of ball-hawking skills on the defensive side of the ball were quickly exposed, Gronkowski still looked to be a tough draw for any defensive back in the league today, even after time away from the football field.

Football fans had plenty of fun with the now-viral clip and didn't hesitate to share their reactions across social media.

"Saw the new top gun and called the fellas up immediately," someone hilariously wrote on Twitter.

"Brady a terrible WR and CB lol," another person jokingly tweeted.

"Gronk is a UNIT" a fan noted.