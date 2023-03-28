Tom Brady shares shirtless football sesh with Patriots pals and fans are drooling

Baker's Bay, Bahamas - NFL legend Tom Brady had a star-studded reunion with his legendary former New England Patriots teammates and it ended with a shirtless football session on the beach!

Tom Brady (r) had a star-studded reunion in the sun with his legendary former New England Patriots teammates. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / tombrady

The newly-retired NFL passer met up with his old buddies such as Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and more for some fun in the sun, and fans can't get enough.

The former Patriots stars proved they haven't given up on fitness post-retirement as they put their chiseled bodies on full display as they tossed the football around in the sand.

The Super Bowl champions even had some fun aside from the game of football, with former tight end Gronk having quite a cheeky moment on a handheld jet ski.

Low and behold, fans quickly raved over the New England reunion buzzing all over the internet with big reactions!

"What’s better than this? Guys being dudes," one fan tweeted.

"Okay okay @TomBrady looking fyneeeeeeeeee," another fan admired about Brady's eye-catching physique.

Someone else chimed in to say that "Gronk is a national treasure," while another Twitter user hilariously tweeted "He started wearing less and going out more," alluding to hip-hop artist Drake's song, Hotline bling.

"Damn I’m getting old man. Going to miss you guys all together," one fan said reminiscing on the former power NFL squad.