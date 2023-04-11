Tristan Thompson gives Los Angeles Lakers' fans a fiery first look

Los Angeles, California - On the final day of the regular NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers signed athlete T ristan Thompson, the infamous baby daddy of Khloé Kardashian , and he's prepped and ready to show up for the Lakers in the postseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Tristan Thompson on the final day of the regular NBA season. © Collage: Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / twitter / JovanBuha

Los Angeles' newest center Thompson put in some much-needed work ahead of Tuesday's play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 32-year-old remained an unsigned free agent for the better part of the 2022-23 season, and instead used his ball skills as an ESPN analyst.

The last time Thompson stepped foot on an NBA court was during the 2021-22 season when he played as a backup for Nikola Vucevic on the Chicago Bulls. However, he lost his rotation spot in the playoffs to forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Now, the 6-foot-9 baller will look to reclaim his name to basketball fame as he reunites with his legendary former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James.

Thompson had his first team practice on Monday, and footage of his training session quickly circulated across social media.

In one clip posted on Twitter, the veteran forward/center is seen getting in some reps at the free-throw line.

In another snippet, Thompson is seen scrimmaging after practice alongside Lakers teammates Max Christie, Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider, and Mo Bamba.