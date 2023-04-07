Is Khloé Kardashian ready to date after latest Tristan Thompson split?

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian may be single once again after her most recent split from Tristan Thompson, but is she ready to hit the dating scene?

Khloé Kardashian (r) admitted she's not quite ready to date after her most recent split from Tristan Thompson. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@realtristan13 & @khloekardashian

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old dished about her love life during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Khloé confessed that she has yet to properly mingle in the dating scene, but don't count her out just yet!

"I haven't yet. I don't want to say never because who knows where I'll be next year. But as of now, I haven't yet," she said, per US Weekly.

KoKo has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with her baby daddy Tristan since 2016.

The relationship has been fraught with challenges, particularly because of the NBA player's repeated infidelity.

But as the pair continue to spark reconciliation rumors, is Khloé finally ready to move on with someone new?