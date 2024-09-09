Tyreek Hill opens up on shocking arrest after leading Dolphins to spectacular comeback!

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill shrugged off his violent arrest en route to his team's NFL opener by starring in a 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars!

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill celebrated his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars by reenacting his arrest with teammate Jaylen Waddle. © MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Hill helped the Dolphins recover from a 14-0 second-quarter deficit, with Miami sealing victory thanks to Jason Sanders' 52-yard field goal on the final play of the game. The main man, though, was Hill, who electrified the Miami crowd with a sensational 80-yard third-quarter touchdown that put the Dolphins within three points at 17-14. The receiver then alluded to his arrest by pretending to be handcuffed by teammate Jaylen Waddle in his touchdown celebration before Miami went on to close out victory. Athletes 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall in serious condition after being shot during attempted robbery "I was able to calm down a little bit because I know I had a job to do," Hill said of his pre-game drama. "I've got a family to feed, I've got to be a leader of this team." Miami-Dade police confirmed Sunday that one of the officers involved in detaining the 30-year-old has been placed on administrative leave as an internal affairs investigation got under way.

Hill had been ordered out of his McLaren sports car near the Hard Rock Stadium before the Dolphins' clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars for allegedly speeding. Video footage of the traffic stop showed an apparently calm Hill being restrained face down on the ground before being handcuffed by police. Another clip appeared to show an officer manhandling him.

Hill describes surreal moment of arrest

Hill starred in the Dolphins win just hours after being arrested by Miami-Dade cops over a traffic violation. © MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Hill told reporters that he was baffled why police had slapped handcuffs on him for a traffic violation.

"I have no idea man, for real," he said. "Crazy. I wasn't disrespectful because my mum didn't raise me that way. I didn't cuss. Didn't do none of that. I'm still trying to figure it out." "I was just doing what my uncle always told me to do if I was in a situation like that – just listen, put your hands on the steering wheel. Gotta be careful, man." Athletes NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed while biking in New Jersey When informed that one of the officers involved in the stop had been placed on leave, he replied: "That should tell you everything you need to know." Hill said he had struggled to comprehend what was happening as the cops escalated the situation. "I was like, 'Is this happening?'" he said. "It happened so fast it caught me off guard. I was like, 'Man, they're really doing this.'" "They said I was speeding. Reckless driver or whatever. I wasn't raised to name-drop or anything like that. So you say I did something, then write me a ticket. Because I'm a normal person too."

"What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill?"

Hill also admitted it was hard not to wonder if Sunday's flashpoint might have unfolded differently if he was not one of the NFL's biggest stars. "It's all across the world man, you see it. I don't want to bring race into it, but sometimes it's kind of iffy," he said. "What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what that guy or those guys would have did." Hill, however, said he hopes to work with Miami law enforcement to turn the incident into a positive moment. "Everybody has bad apples in every situation," Hill said. "I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this, make it a positive on both ends, on my end, and then also Miami-Dade."