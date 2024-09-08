Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill arrested on his way to NFL season-opener

Miami, Florida - Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was arrested by police for a traffic incident as he drove to the team's season-opening game on Sunday, the NFL franchise confirmed.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during training camp practice with the Atlanta Falcons on August 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. © Rich Storry/Getty Images/AFP Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Footage of the incident showed several uniformed police officers standing over Hill as he lay face down on a road near the Dolphins stadium before being handcuffed.



It was not immediately clear what triggered Hill's roadside arrest.

The 30-year-old was subsequently released and allowed to travel to the Hard Rock Stadium for Miami's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dolphins said in a statement.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the Dolphins said.

"He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game."

Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie Daniels said in a statement that the incident was under review.

"We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers," Daniels said. "I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident and we are also reviewing available body camera footage."

ESPN citing unidentified sources reported that Hill had been detained for speeding before getting into a verbal altercation with police.