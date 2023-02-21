UNLV football's Ryan Keeler passes away as teammates pay tribute

Las, Vegas, Nevada - University of Nevada, Las Vegas ( UNLV) football is mourning the loss of defensive lineman Ryan Keeler, who died on Monday night, the school confirmed.

On Monday, UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler passed away after playing in his first season with the Rebels football. He was 20 years old. © Screenshot / Instagram / ryan.keeler

The redshirt freshman completed his first season with the Rebels this fall after transferring to UNLV from Rutgers. He was 20 years old.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," UNLV coach Barry Odom said in a statement.

"While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

He appeared in seven games with UNLV this past season, collecting eight tackles and a sack. Keeler earned academic All-Mountain West honors for his outstanding work in the classroom and achieved a 3.8 GPA.

"Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler," UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield reflected on Monday. "My sincere condolences are with Ryan's family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time."

The cause of Keeler's death has not been disclosed.