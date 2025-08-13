Venus Williams continues comeback streak with US Open wild card

New York, New York - Two-time former champion Venus Williams is set to make her 25th US Open appearance after receiving a wild card into the women's singles.

Venus Williams has received a wild card into the women's singles tournament at the 2025 US Open. © SCOTT TAETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 45-year-old recently returned from a 16-month layoff after a serious health scare and was among eight women's wild card recipients named on Wednesday by tournament organisers.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams will become the oldest singles entrant at the US Open since Renee Richards, who was 47 in 1981.

Williams underwent surgery last year to remove uterine fibroids and missed most of the season.

She made her comeback last month and became the oldest WTA match winner since Martina Navratilova at the age of 47 at Wimbledon in 2004, beating Peyton Stearns in the first round of the DC Open.

Williams, the 2000 Sydney Olympic singles champion, has also won five Wimbledon singles titles to go along with her 2000 and 2001 US Open triumphs.

She lost in the final in New York on her debut to Martina Hingis as a teenager in 1997. Venus also finished runner-up to younger sister Serena in 2002. The most recent of her 49 WTA titles came in 2016 at the Taiwan Open.

Williams will also compete in the new-look US Open mixed doubles next week alongside Reilly Opelka.