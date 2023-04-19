Warriors' Draymond Green hit with consequences for wild stomp

San Francisco, California - The NBA league office issued Golden State Warriors defensive anchor Draymond Green with a one-game suspension for his stomp on Sacramento Kings player Domantas Sabonis.

Golden State Warriors defensive anchor Draymond Green has been hit with a one-game suspension for his stomp on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The incident occurred in Game 2 of their first-round series, when Sabonis appeared to grab at Green's leg after falling to the ground.



Green responded by lashing out with a stomp onto Sabonis' ribs, and while Sabonis was issued a technical for his part, Green was ejected with a flagrant two. He then goaded the booing home crowd for an extended period of time.

The Athletic had reported earlier on Tuesday that sources indicated it would be unlikely Green would be suspended for Game 3, but that turned out to be false.

The NBA's statement read: "Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, executive vice president, head of basketball operations."

"The suspension was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts."

"Green's actions were in response to Sabonis grabbing and holding Green's right ankle after falling to the floor. Green received a Flagrant Foul Two and was ejected, and Sabonis was assessed a technical foul."