Wembanyama pulls off epic triple-double on historic night for Spurs
Toronto, Canada - French superstar Victor Wembanyama posted an epic NBA triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots on Monday to power San Antonio to a 122-99 victory at Toronto.
The seven-foot-four-inch rookie, the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had the most blocks in a game by any NBA player in more than three years in his second career NBA triple-double.
"We felt great today, had a great rhythm," the 20-year-old said. "Started the game strong. I don't know. I guess it's just the NBA. We've got ups and downs in terms of shape. Today was an up day."
Wembanyama became only the fifth player in NBA history with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks, and five assists in an NBA game, joining legendary big men Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and former Spurs star David Robinson.
"It's great company to have a name in this group and even more because it's in the Spurs family," he said.
Wembanyama became only the fourth NBA rookie with a triple-double that included blocks, joining Robinson, Mark Eaton, and Ralph Sampson.
It was the first NBA triple-double to include blocked shots since Clint Capela did it in January 2021.
Wemby plays down expectations as opponents wise up
San Antonio snapped a seven-game losing streak behind Wemby, the first NBA player since Olajuwon in 1996 with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks, and five assists in a game.
The young star warned his size and skill at swatting aside shots might prevent many double-digit blocks nights.
"It's getting harder to block shots – I had to make an extra effort tonight – because less and less people go at me," Wembanyama said. "Intimidation, I can see it happening."
Wembanyama, whose first NBA triple-double came last month against Detroit, hit 10-of-14 shots from the floor, two-of-four three-point attempts, and five-of-six free throws while adding five assists and two steals over 29 minutes.
Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect