Will Caitlin Clark break the all-time women's college basketball scoring record?

Caitlin Clark is on the verge of rewriting history by breaking the all-time women's college basketball scoring record held by Kelsey Plum.

Caitlin Clark, the star guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes, is on a scoring spree this college basketball season!

With an impressive average of 32 points per game, she's on the verge of rewriting history by breaking the all-time scoring record of 3,527 points held by WNBA champion Kelsey Plum.

Currently boasting a whopping 3,389 points, Clark could make a significant leap in the all-time scoring list during this week's game against Northwestern.

Positioned at No. 4, she's got a shot at claiming the No. 2 spot, surpassing Jackie Stiles (3,393) and Kelsey Mitchell (3,402). If she outshines Mitchell, she'll not only secure the second spot but also claim the all-time scoring record in the Big Ten conference!

The question buzzing around is whether Clark will add another chapter to her historic season this week. Can she surpass Mitchell and become the undisputed all-time scoring leader in women's college basketball?