Will Caitlin Clark break the all-time women's college basketball scoring record?
Iowa City, Iowa - Is Caitlin Clark about to make NCAA college basketball history?
Caitlin Clark, the star guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes, is on a scoring spree this college basketball season!
With an impressive average of 32 points per game, she's on the verge of rewriting history by breaking the all-time scoring record of 3,527 points held by WNBA champion Kelsey Plum.
Currently boasting a whopping 3,389 points, Clark could make a significant leap in the all-time scoring list during this week's game against Northwestern.
Positioned at No. 4, she's got a shot at claiming the No. 2 spot, surpassing Jackie Stiles (3,393) and Kelsey Mitchell (3,402). If she outshines Mitchell, she'll not only secure the second spot but also claim the all-time scoring record in the Big Ten conference!
The question buzzing around is whether Clark will add another chapter to her historic season this week. Can she surpass Mitchell and become the undisputed all-time scoring leader in women's college basketball?
Basketball fans are eagerly waiting to witness Caitlin Clark's potential record-breaking performance. Clark will take to the court on Wednesday against Northwestern on the road at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP