Will Tom Brady's son become football's next legendary quarterback?

Tampa, Florida - In her candid new feature for Vanity Fair, supermodel Gisele Bündchen gushed over her "bonus child" with NFL legend Tom Brady, and it has the football world buzzing.

Could NFL legend Tom Brady's (l.) son Jack Brady become the next great quarterback? © Collage: JULIO AGUILAR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / tombrady

While the seven-time Super Bowl champion hasn't been too vocal about his son Jack's football career, his ex-wife didn't hold back in her new tell-all cover story with Vanity Fair.

Besides revealing juicy details about her divorce from Brady, the Brazilian supermodel spilled that the 15-year-old is currently "quarterbacking" in his own football journey and has "aspirations of going to his father’s alma mater, the University of Michigan."

It didn't take long after Bündchen's comments dropped for football fans to erupt with anticipation for the younger Brady.

Less than 24 hours after the interview hit the shelves, football fans took to social media to share their reactions.

"Never too early to recruit," one fan said.

"How epic would that be? Almost can’t wish it upon the kid. The pressure would be bonkers," another fan said.

"This would be bigger than arch manning," another said, noting Jack Brady could potentially make a bigger college football splash than Arch Manning currently is – the Texas Longhorn nephew of NFL legends Eli and Payton Manning.