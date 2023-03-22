Texas' Arch Manning's quarterback hype halts as his role becomes clear

Austin, Texas - Will the Longhorns' highly touted newcomer Arch Manning land the starting quarterback position at Texas as a true freshman in the 2023-24 college football season?

As the infamous nephew of NFL greats Eli and Payton Manning, Arch might be the golden child of the 2023 recruiting class.

But when it comes to his role on Texas' bench, he just may have to take the back seat to the Longhorns' more established passers Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy.

Following the team's first spring practice, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that the starting quarterback position was wide open for Ewers and Manning to earn the job.

At the time, redshirt freshman Murphy was sidelined due to injury.

However, Murphy is now back on the field throwing reps, and has apparently managed to bump Manning down a spot in the quarterback depth chart.

On Tuesday, Murphy's first day back on the field since his injury, Manning was reportedly receiving third-team reps, followed by Murphy's second-team reps, and incumbent Ewers had first-team reps.

"It was great to have Maalik back out there," Sarkisian said of Murphy's return. "We’ve got a long way until we play in September. Ultimately, can Maalik push Quinn? Of course, he can. How far can he take it?"