Gisele Bündchen finally spills the beans on her divorce from Tom Brady!

Tampa, Florida - For the first time since her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen has spilled with details about their separation.
In a candid new feature for Vanity Fair, the model discussed her "heartbreaking" divorce in depth, telling the publication "it’s like a death and a rebirth."
"It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" the 42-year-old explained. "I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did."
Bündchen added: "You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part."
The cover story comes just six weeks after Brady announced his retirement from the NFL once again, and nearly five months after the two finalized their divorce.
In the interview, Bündchen also answered everyone's burning question: Did Brady's decision to keep playing football cause their demise?
Gisele Bündchen slams rumors that divorce from Tom Brady was over his un-retirement
During the chat, Bündchen dismantled rumors that claimed the couple split due to Brady's U-turn decision to un-retire from the NFL in March 2022, just 40 days after announcing his initial retirement.
The once highest-paid model in the world said the rumors are "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard," while also noting that the breakdown of a marriage "takes years to happen."
"What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white," Bündchen shared.
"When I was 26-years-old and he was 29-years old, we met. We wanted a family. We wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."
The former power couple have two children together from their 13-year-long marriage, son Benjamin (13) and daughter Vivian (10).
Bündchen is slowly rebounding back into a successful modeling career, most recently landing a breathtaking Vogue Italia cover last month. It's her first major body of work since her divorce from Brady.
She's said she wishes her ex-husband "nothing but wonderful things."
