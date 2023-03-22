Gisele Bündchen finally spills the beans on her divorce from Tom Brady!

Tampa, Florida - For the first time since her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady , Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen has spilled with details about their separation.

In a candid new feature for Vanity Fair, the model discussed her "heartbreaking" divorce in depth, telling the publication "it’s like a death and a rebirth."



"It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" the 42-year-old explained. "I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did."

Bündchen added: "You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part."

The cover story comes just six weeks after Brady announced his retirement from the NFL once again, and nearly five months after the two finalized their divorce.

In the interview, Bündchen also answered everyone's burning question: Did Brady's decision to keep playing football cause their demise?