Wizards guard Bradley Beal gets five-figure fine for putting hands on ref

Washington DC - The Washington Wizards' second all-time leading scorer Bradley Beal was issued a $25,000 fine on Monday after he was found guilty of making contact with an NBA official during Saturday's win against the Indiana Pacers.

Bradley Beal (l) of the Washington Wizards pushed the game referee John Butler during the Saturday game against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena in Washington DC. © Greg Fiume / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The incident occurred when Beal tried to intercept a long-range pass near the sideline, accidentally bumping his face into referee John Butler's shoulder, before appearing to push Butler away in an immediate response.

Butler fell into some empty courtside seats, and the game proceeded without any technical foul as a result of the contact.

The three-time All-Star athlete – who needs only 577 more points to overtake Elvin Hayes as the Wizards' all-time leading scorer – may have thought he had gotten away with it, but the fine was picked out during the review process.

He will not miss any time for the 26–30 Wizards, who entered Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, Washington ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference and are five wins back of the Miami Heat for the sixth seed. If the franchise can earn that sixth spot, it will put them straight into the playoffs, without having to play in a play-in tournament.