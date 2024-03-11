Angel Reese and LSU coach Kim Mulkey ripped for response to SEC Championship scuffle
Greenville, South Carolina - Sunday night's college basketball scene was more than just chaotic; it was like a scene from Wrestlemania!
During the SEC Conference Tournament game between South Carolina and LSU, things got heated. Flau'Jae Johnson and South Carolina's Milaysia Fulwiley got tangled up, leading to a huge on-court confrontation.
Johnson then shoved South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins, prompting teammate Kamilla Cardoso to push Johnson to the floor.
The situation escalated quickly, with even family members joining the fray.
Johnson's brother, Trayron Milton, charged onto the court and briefly made contact with Cardosa, also pushing an SEC employee. Milton was later arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to a Greenville County inmate search.
Following the scuffle, several players were ejected and some could even face a suspension in their respective team's first game in the March Madness Tournament.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and senior Kamilla Cardoso issued apologies for their roles in the altercation after the game, but not all involved parties were willing to do the same.
Fans and experts rip LSU poor response to on-court scuffle
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey escalated the situation, drawing backlash for her response.
"It's ugly, it's not good, no one wants to be a part of that," she said. "But I'll tell you this, I wish [Cardoso] would've pushed Angel Reese. If you're 6-8, don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls who were jawing, let them go at it."
ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe criticized Mulkey, saying, "I believe she was wrong in this instance, and Dawn Staley showed the utmost class and respect."
LSU forward Angel Reese appeared to defend her team's actions, leading to further scrutiny of the team.
"As a person at my STATUS, sometimes you have to walk away from certain situations," she wrote on X after the game. "Mind you the play before that I had rolled my ankle AGAIN and was already walking to the bench. I ALWAYS ride for mine. I'm super proud of this team & super excited for march."
Fans and experts criticized Mulkey and Reese for not taking enough responsibility for the incident.
One fan noted that Mulkey's words put Reese in a negative light, suggesting that Reese should have been the one involved in the altercation as she would have been a better matchup physically.
Both LSU and SEC champions South Carolina will prepare for March Madness set for the end of the month.
Cover photo: EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP