Angel Reese and LSU coach Kim Mulkey ripped for response to SEC Championship scuffle

Greenville, South Carolina - Sunday night's college basketball scene was more than just chaotic; it was like a scene from Wrestlemania!

Flau'Jae Johnson (r.) and South Carolina's Milaysia Fulwiley (c.) got tangled up during the SEC championship, leading to an on-court scuffle. © EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During the SEC Conference Tournament game between South Carolina and LSU, things got heated. Flau'Jae Johnson and South Carolina's Milaysia Fulwiley got tangled up, leading to a huge on-court confrontation.



Johnson then shoved South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins, prompting teammate Kamilla Cardoso to push Johnson to the floor.

The situation escalated quickly, with even family members joining the fray.

Johnson's brother, Trayron Milton, charged onto the court and briefly made contact with Cardosa, also pushing an SEC employee. Milton was later arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to a Greenville County inmate search.

Following the scuffle, several players were ejected and some could even face a suspension in their respective team's first game in the March Madness Tournament.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and senior Kamilla Cardoso issued apologies for their roles in the altercation after the game, but not all involved parties were willing to do the same.