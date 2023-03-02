College basketball fans react to Iowa State guard Caleb Grill's emotional departure
Ames, Iowa - After Iowa State lost a strong member of the Cyclones basketball program in guard Caleb Grill, the college basketball world has come together to uplift the hooper following his emotional statement.
Grill was shockingly dismissed from the Iowa State basketball program for "a failure to meet the program's expectations," according to a statement released on Wednesday evening,
"We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for," head coach TJ Otzelberger said.
While no specifics were given by Otzelberger or Grill, the 22-year-old baller shared a lengthy eight-note post on Twitter, saying, "Unfortunately I said something that I regret which has cost me the opportunity to finish out my dream at Iowa State."
Grill was a standout guard for the Cyclones and lead them to a Sweet 16 Tournament appearance last season.
Through all the glitz and glamour, however, he revealed he was dealing with mental health issues throughout the season, which put him in a "dark place."
"One day, when I’m brave enough, I hope to be able to share my story about my mental health and mental illness I have been battling through all season," Grill wrote.
He added: "While everyone was commenting about the hair, or the funny actions on the court, it was a way for me to get out of that state of mind and feel like me being myself instead of the dark place I have been in this season."
"If it was not for the love and support from family network back home ... I am not sure I would be alive and I would have made a decision that affected so many people's lives," he said.
Caleb Grill gets support from the Iowa State fans and the college basketball world
In his public letter, Grill expressed that departing from his dream team won't be easy and that he will always want to be remembered as a Cyclone.
"I hope that all the players and Iowa State fans can find it in their hearts to forgive me."
When Grill's words made the rounds on social media, college basketball fans flocked to his post to share words of encouragement and support.
"I am moved by your comments and your passion. I applaud your courage, and once you get to a place of strength, you’ll likely be able to inspire so, so many people," one fan tweeted. "We all make mistakes, especially in our youth. Thankfully, they seldom define us. And this won’t define you."
"No forgiveness needed, Caleb. We love you and will always remember the impact you had on this program. We wish you the best," another fan wrote.
"You have been family since the day you 1st committed, and you will always be family. No misstep, distance, or time can ever erase the bond ALL Cyclones share. Take time to take time...for all parts of who you are. We've got your back and will always have it!" another fan shared.
As a senior on the hardwood this season, Grill appeared in 25 games - and started in 22. He ends the year having averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
Grill is no longer on the team's website and has not revealed whether he will stay at Iowa state University.
If you or someone you know needs help or is struggling with a mental health crisis or emotional distress, please call the Mental Health Hotline at 1-866-903-3787 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: DAVID PURDY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP