College basketball fans react to Iowa State guard Caleb Grill's emotional departure

Ames, Iowa - After Iowa State lost a strong member of the Cyclones basketball program in guard Caleb Grill, the college basketball world has come together to uplift the hooper following his emotional statement.

Caleb Grill (r) was shockingly dismissed from the Iowa State basketball program for "a failure to meet program expectations." © DAVID PURDY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Grill was shockingly dismissed from the Iowa State basketball program for "a failure to meet the program's expectations," according to a statement released on Wednesday evening,

"We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for," head coach TJ Otzelberger said.

While no specifics were given by Otzelberger or Grill, the 22-year-old baller shared a lengthy eight-note post on Twitter, saying, "Unfortunately I said something that I regret which has cost me the opportunity to finish out my dream at Iowa State."

Grill was a standout guard for the Cyclones and lead them to a Sweet 16 Tournament appearance last season.

Through all the glitz and glamour, however, he revealed he was dealing with mental health issues throughout the season, which put him in a "dark place."

"One day, when I’m brave enough, I hope to be able to share my story about my mental health and mental illness I have been battling through all season," Grill wrote.

He added: "While everyone was commenting about the hair, or the funny actions on the court, it was a way for me to get out of that state of mind and feel like me being myself instead of the dark place I have been in this season."

"If it was not for the love and support from family network back home ... I am not sure I would be alive and I would have made a decision that affected so many people's lives," he said.