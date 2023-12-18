North Carolina Basketball legend Eric Montross passes away

Chapel Hill, North Carolina - North Carolina men's basketball lost a legend in Eric Montross, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 52 following his short-lived battle with cancer .

Basketball star Eric Montross passed away on Sunday at the age of 52. © JOHN RUTHROFF / AFP

Montross, a two-time All-American and NCAA champion who competed on the Tar Heels' 1992 winning team, was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023.

According to a statement from his family, he passed away peacefully, survived by his wife, Laura, and children, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan.

"The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill," UNC announced.

"Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace."