North Carolina Basketball legend Eric Montross passes away
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - North Carolina men's basketball lost a legend in Eric Montross, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 52 following his short-lived battle with cancer.
Montross, a two-time All-American and NCAA champion who competed on the Tar Heels' 1992 winning team, was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023.
According to a statement from his family, he passed away peacefully, survived by his wife, Laura, and children, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan.
"The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill," UNC announced.
"Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace."
Eric Montross spent eight seasons in the NBA
Montross had a stellar NCAA run with UNC before joining the NBA as a first-round pick for the Boston Celtics. He spent eight seasons on the NBA court and later contributed 18 seasons as an analyst on the Tar Heel Sports Network.
This year, he stepped away from the broadcasting mic to focus on his health.
"To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness," the school's statement added.
The Montross family has asked for privacy during this difficult time of grievance.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Pius Koller