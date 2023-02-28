Ole Miss basketball loses major recruits following coach Kermit Davis' firing

Oxford, Mississippi - Just four days after Ole Miss basketball fired head coach Kermit Davis, the program lost big commits after Josh Hubbard and Rashaud Marshall backed out.

Josh Hubbard, the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi, will now be exploring other recruiting options after decommitting from Ole Miss. © Screenshot / twitter / jhubb_3

Hubbard, the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi, will now explore other recruiting options after solely attributing his decommitment to Davis' departure.

"The announcement of Coach Davis was really the main reason for reopening my recruitment,"Hubbard told On3. "My family and I have built a relationship with him for 4 years. My family and I decided to regroup and get a plan."

The 5-foot-10 point guard most recently made high school basketball history by becoming the state's all-time leading scorer with 4,275 points and counting.

When he signed with the Rebels in September, he became the program's third-highest commit ever.

While Hubbard hasn’t heard from other teams yet, that will likely change soon as he previously selected the Rebels over powerhouse programs Houston, Xavier, and USC amongst others.

"I haven’t thought of any other schools with other things being busy in my life," Hubbard said of other options he may be considering. "Finishing up the season and ending strong my senior year of high school. I haven’t gotten to process that far but, I most likely will think of a few places."