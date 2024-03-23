Paige Bueckers is back as Uconn continues to dance in March Madness

Storrs, Mansfield, Connecticut - Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are off to the next round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament after a sound 86-64 victory over Jackson State.

After a 720-day wait, UConn star Paige Bueckers made her March Madness return on Saturday and did not disappoint!

The guard was on fire in the game's first half, scoring 28 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out 7 assists.

But Bueckers wasn't alone in leading UConn to victory against Jackson State. Freshman Ashlyn Shade also had a standout performance, scoring 26 points, the most ever by a UConn player in their NCAA debut, along with six rebounds and an assist.

Aaliyah Edwards added to the stellar play with her first NCAA double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Together, they proved to be a powerhouse trio for UConn in their March Madness opener. UConn will be back on the March Madness court on Monday against the winner of Syracuse vs. Arizona.