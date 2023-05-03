Anthony Davis matches Lakers greats with starring role in win over Warriors

San Francisco, California - The Los Angeles Lakers' size, physicality, and force were more effective than the Golden State Warriors' 3-point shooting as they ended up winning their Conference Semifinal Game 1 117-112 to snatch the home-court edge.

Anthony Davis became the fifth Los Angeles Laker to have a 30-point, 20-rebound game as his team beat the Golden State Warriors. © Collage: EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Anthony Davis became the fifth Laker to have a 30-point, 20-rebound game while dominating in the paint. The others? Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal.



Davis played the entire second half.

"It's history," coach Darvin Ham said of Davis' game. "But that's what we expect of him. It's what he's capable of."

His late block on Curry – a fourth blocked shot of the game – plus a missed potential game-tying 3 by Golden State's Jordan Poole, maintained just enough breathing room for Dennis Schröder to close out the game at the free-throw line.

Davis finished with 30 points and 23 rebounds, LeBron James had 22 and 11, while Schroder and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 38.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry had 27, Thompson grabbed 25, and Poole added 21 off the bench.

The Lakers survived a stretch in which they went scoreless for four minutes late in the fourth quarter while the Warriors tried their hand at a comeback.

Golden State scored 14 straight points, a Curry 3 tying the game and putting the crowd on its feet in the final two minutes, before the Lakers went right back to attacking the rim, the place on the court where they couldn't be stopped.