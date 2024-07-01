Boston Celtics put up for sale two weeks after winning NBA championship

Boston, Massachusetts - Owners of the NBA champion Boston Celtics announced they were putting the club up for sale on Monday, two weeks after capturing the team's record 18th NBA championship .

The Celtics were valued at $4.7 billion last October by Forbes magazine, having leaped 18% in value to rank behind only the Golden State Warriors ($7.7 billion), New York Knicks ($6.6 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($6.4 billion).

Wyc Grousbeck led a group that bought the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million.

But NBA clubs have sold for much bigger sums in recent months, with the Phoenix Suns going to Mat Ishbia in February 2023 for $4 billion and a co-ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks going to Jimmy and Dee Haslam for $3.5 billion last year.

The Dallas Mavericks, who lost to Boston in last month's NBA Finals, were sold last December with casino moguls Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont purchasing a 69% majority stake in the club for $3.8 billion.

"Boston Basketball Partners LLC, the ownership group of the Boston Celtics, announced today its intention to sell all the shares of the team," Celtics ownership said in a statement.