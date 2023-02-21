Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn inks multi-year extension

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn signed a multi-year contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Nets have the NBA's fifth-best record at 32-19 since Vaughn replaced Steve Nash – initially as acting head coach – on November 1.

Having helped stabilize the franchise during a turbulent campaign which has seen Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving depart for the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks respectively, Vaughn has been given the chance to lead the team for the long haul.

While the Nets did not reveal details of Vaughn's new deal per the team policy, a report from ESPN has claimed the contract will run through the 2026-27 season.

Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said: "Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season.

"On the court, he's clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game.