Devin Booker inks record contract extension with Phoenix Suns

Phoenix, Arizona - The NBA 's Phoenix Suns said Thursday they signed star guard Devin Booker to a multi-year contract extension, which ESPN reported was worth $145 million over two years.

The reported figures – with an annual extension salary of $72.5 million – would make it the largest annual average salary extension in league history.

And while the Suns didn't confirm the numbers, they were clearly delighted to have secured the four-time All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with the US who averaged more than 25 points per game in each of the past seven seasons.

"Devin Booker is the embodiment of the Phoenix Suns, representing the best of our organization, our community and our future," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement.

ESPN reported the deal will keep Booker in Phoenix through the 2029-30 season, and in terms of annual salary eclipses the four-year, $285-million extension agreed by Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this week.