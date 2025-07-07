Kevin Durant heads to Houston Rockets in unprecedented seven-team trade

Houston, Texas - Superstar Kevin Durant is headed from the Phoenix Suns to Houston as part of an NBA -record seven-team deal, the Rockets confirmed on Sunday.

The Rockets will also welcome back Clint Capela in a sign-and-trade deal with Atlanta, Houston said in a statement posted on the team website.

Also involved in the blockbuster transfer were the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Durant, in a Sunday post on X, sent a farewell message to fans in Phoenix while making it clear he is excited to be heading for Houston, his fifth career NBA club.

"My time in Phoenix has come to an end," Durant posted. "All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remember it's a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players.

"I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can't Wait!"

Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star forward, turns 37 in September. The 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player won NBA titles with Golden State in 2017 and 2018.

"Kevin impacts the game on both ends of the court and is one of the most efficient scorers in the history of basketball," Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said in a statement. "We liked the growth our team showed last season and believe Kevin's skill set will integrate seamlessly."

Capela, a 31-year-old Swiss center, played his first six NBA seasons in Houston and the past five for the Hawks. He averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks a game and joins New Zealand's Steven Adams as a big-man backup to Turkey's Alperen Sengun.

The Suns' haul after losing Durant included 18-year-old South Sudanese 7-foot-2 center Khaman Maluach, the 10th overall pick in June's NBA draft, plus Houston forward Dillon Brooks of Canada and guard Jalen Green, Atlanta wing Daeqwon Plowden, Minnesota forward Rasheer Fleming, and Golden State guard Koby Brea of the Dominican Republic.