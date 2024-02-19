Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn axed after shaky start

New York, New York – Jacque Vaughn was fired as head coach of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets on Monday after a 21-33 start to the current campaign, the team announced.

The Nets rank 11th in the Eastern Conference, 2 1/2 games behind Atlanta for the final play-in spot.

Vaughn, who had a brief stint as the Nets' coach in 2020, replaced Steve Nash in November 2022 and went 71-68 guiding the Nets over parts of three seasons.

His firing comes a year after signing a multi-year contract extension with the Nets.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward," Nets General Manager Sean Marks said.

"Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure."

"An interim head coach will be named in the near future," the team's account wrote in a post on X.

