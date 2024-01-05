Brooklyn Nets slapped with six-figure fine after first-ever violation of new NBA rule

New York, New York - The Brooklyn Nets were fined $100,000 by the NBA on Thursday for violating the league's new Player Participation Policy, created to help ensure top players compete in big games.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn's Brooklyn Nets have become the first NBA team to be fined for violating the league's new Player Participation Policy. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The league said the Nets ran afoul of the new rule, introduced this season, in a December 27 home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.



After an investigation that included a review by an independent physician, the NBA determined four Nets rotation players who did not participate in the contest could have played under the policy's medical standard.

Brooklyn benched four players for the matchup – Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Nic Claxton – on the night after a 118-112 victory at Detroit.

"We've been very clear with teams what we are trying to accomplish," NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars told ESPN.

"If you're going to sit four starters at one time, that's going to violate the policy and it violates the spirit of what we're trying to do here."