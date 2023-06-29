Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic agrees to major extension deal

Chicago, Illinois - Two-time NBA All-Star center Nikola Vucevic is returning to the Chicago Bulls after agreeing to a three-year, $60-million contract extension, his agents told ESPN on Wednesday.

Nikola Vucevic will be back with the Chicago Bulls next season after agreeing to a three-year, $60-million contract extension. © JARED C. TILTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The new deal keeps Vucevic from hitting the open market when the NBA free agency period begins Friday. The 32-year-old would have been among the top available big men after averaging 17.6 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while playing in all 82 games in 2022-23, the final season of a four-year, $100-million contract he signed in 2019.



"I’m excited to continue my journey as a Chicago Bull," Vucevic said in a team release. "Since I have arrived in Chicago, everyone in the organization has been incredibly welcoming to my family and me. I am motivated more than ever to achieve our mutual goals as a team."

Vucevic will be entering his third full season with Chicago after the Bulls acquired him from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline in March 2021. He put together his best season that year by averaging a career-high 23.4 points along with 11.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 70 games.

The 12-year veteran, along with star scorers Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, helped the Bulls end a four-year playoff drought the following season.

Though Chicago missed the playoffs this past season, Vucevic put up identical numbers to his 2021-22 per-game averages in points, rebounds, and assists while shooting 52% from the field, his highest rate since 2014-15.