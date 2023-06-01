Detroit Pistons reportedly make Monty Williams an offer he can't refuse

Detroit, Michigan - After going nearly two months without a head coach, the Detroit Pistons have finally found their man for the next NBA season: Monty Williams.

Former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams will reportedly take over the Detroit Pistons. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The Pistons are expected to hire the former Phoenix Suns coach, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Wednesday night.



The team reportedly made a "significant" offer that would place Williams among one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. The deal is "fundamentally done," and Williams is expected to sign a contract in the next couple of days, a league source said.

The Athletic was first to report the news of Detroit's expected hiring of Williams.

Detroit made an initial offer, but Williams reportedly turned it down because of his initial plan to take a year off from coaching, which he communicated to several teams after he was dismissed by the Suns, according to a report by Marc Stein.

Williams would become the 37th coach in franchise history.

The 51-year-old led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021, but was fired by the organization on May 13, shortly after they were eliminated from the Western Conference semifinal round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Athletic reports that the deal that Pistons agreed to with Williams is for 6 years, $72 million, which would instantly make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA.