Did CJ McCollum subtly shade Zion Williamson after missing the NBA playoffs?

New Orleans, Louisiana - After missing out on the 2023 NBA playoffs, New Orleans Pelican CJ McCollum did not hold back his frustration and shaded who many believe to be his frequently injured teammate.

CJ McCollum did not hold back his frustration after the Pelicans failed to make the 2023 NBA playoffs. © Source: Carmen Mandato & Cole Burston / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

New Orleans power forward Zion Williamson was throwing down windmill dunks before Wednesday night's play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Though he told reporters ahead of the game that he feels fine, interestingly enough, he wasn't ready to actually suit up for the game.

Then, his teammate McCollum revealed on Wednesday that he will undergo thumb surgery now that New Orleans' season is over, and he did so after throwing what many fans believe to be subtle shade at Williamson.

Speaking to reporters after the Pelicans' 123-118 loss to OKC, McCollum made some eye-opening statements about playing through pain:

"Throughout my career, I've always been the type of player to do whatever it takes to help the team. I could have took the easy way out, gotten surgery, sat out and watched. I'm not that type of person, I'm not that type of player."

McCollum added: "Even though it affected by performance some nights, I never made excuses. I just go compete and do the best that I can."