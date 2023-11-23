Gregg Popovich shades Spurs fans in extraordinary outburst: "Show a little class"

San Antonio, Texas - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich staged an impromptu mid-game intervention Wednesday as Spurs fans targeted former player Kawhi Leonard during the team's NBA in-season tournament loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (c.) reacted angrily to home fans booing Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. © RONALD CORTES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Clippers ace Leonard, who made an acrimonious departure from San Antonio in 2018, was subjected to loud booing as he lined up to take free throws near the end of the second quarter in San Antonio.



The heckling drew the ire of San Antonio's famously gruff veteran coach Popovich, who grabbed a courtside microphone to address the home fans directly.

"Excuse me for a second, please stop all the booing, let these guys play, and show a little class," Popovich barked. "It's not who we are. Knock off the booing."

Popovich was reluctant to expand on the incident after the game, saying simply that he did not want Leonard to be motivated by his detractors in the stands.

"You don't poke the bear," he said. "Anybody who knows anything about sports knows you don't poke the bear. That's my answer."

Given the fact that Leonard top-scored with 26 points in the Clippers' 109-102 win, it's hard to argue against the head coach.