Ja Morant's status is "in jeopardy" despite negative X-ray on hand injury

Memphis, Tennessee - Ja Morant was left in pain and said his Game 2 availability is "in jeopardy" after suffering a hand injury in the Memphis Grizzlies' 128-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their NBA first round series.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after falling to the ground during the second half of Game 1 of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. © USA TODAY Sports

Morant shouted in agony as he ran off the floor after his hand slammed into the court as Anthony Davis slid in front of him to draw a charge with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter. Morant's wrist appeared to bend upon landing in a nasty incident.

The All-Star guard writhed in pain on the floor initially before running past the Grizzlies' bench and straight into the locker room.

Morant underwent an X-ray on his right hand that Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed were negative.

However, Morant said his status for Game 2 was "in jeopardy," adding: "I'm in a good bit of pain."

The Grizzlies were down by four points at the time, and Morant did not return as they lost at FedEx Forum in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Jenkins was coy on detail, but added: "He's in some pain… taking it one day at a time."