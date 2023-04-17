Ja Morant's status is "in jeopardy" despite negative X-ray on hand injury

Ja Morant said his Game 2 availability is "in jeopardy" after suffering a hand injury in the Memphis Grizzlies' 128-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Memphis, Tennessee - Ja Morant was left in pain and said his Game 2 availability is "in jeopardy" after suffering a hand injury in the Memphis Grizzlies' 128-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their NBA first round series.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after falling to the ground during the second half of Game 1 of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after falling to the ground during the second half of Game 1 of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum.  © USA TODAY Sports

Morant shouted in agony as he ran off the floor after his hand slammed into the court as Anthony Davis slid in front of him to draw a charge with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter. Morant's wrist appeared to bend upon landing in a nasty incident.

The All-Star guard writhed in pain on the floor initially before running past the Grizzlies' bench and straight into the locker room.

Morant underwent an X-ray on his right hand that Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed were negative.

Did CJ McCollum subtly shade Zion Williamson after missing the NBA playoffs?
NBA Did CJ McCollum subtly shade Zion Williamson after missing the NBA playoffs?

However, Morant said his status for Game 2 was "in jeopardy," adding: "I'm in a good bit of pain."

The Grizzlies were down by four points at the time, and Morant did not return as they lost at FedEx Forum in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Jenkins was coy on detail, but added: "He's in some pain… taking it one day at a time."

Ja Morant returns to Grizzlies bench

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant fight for control of the ball during the first half of Game 1.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant fight for control of the ball during the first half of Game 1.  © USA TODAY Sports

Morant returned to the Grizzlies bench with 4:10 left, but Jenkins said medical staff had informed him that the guard was only available in an "emergency situation."

"Probably the smartest thing was just to hold him out as we continue to go through evaluation," Jenkins said.

Morant came into the game with wrapping on his right hand from an injury sustained in the final week of the regular season.

Mavericks hit with huge fine and heavy criticism by NBA
NBA Mavericks hit with huge fine and heavy criticism by NBA

The Memphis guard scored 18 points with six rebounds in 30 minutes, while Rui Hachimura had a team-high 29 points for the Lakers.

LeBron James put together 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, and Davis contributed 22 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and seven blocks.

Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports

More on NBA: