Mavericks pull star rookie Cooper Flagg from NBA Vegas games

Las Vegas, Nevada - The Dallas Mavericks have decided to shut down top NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg from NBA Summer League competition after only two games, multiple reports said on Sunday.

The 18-year-old forward, who signed with the Mavs earlier this month, will end his work in the training league for NBA newcomers early, according to ESPN and online reporter Marc Stein.

Flagg scored 31 points on Saturday in a Dallas loss to the San Antonio Spurs and number two overall draft pick Dylan Harper.

The rookie hit 10-of-21 shots from the floor in his second contest at Las Vegas, having struggled on Thursday in his debut with 10 points on 5-of-21 shooting in a Mavs win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both reports, citing unnamed sources, said Flagg would not play on Monday when the Mavericks face Charlotte in Las Vegas.