Have the Lakers found a new coach in TV analyst J.J. Redick?

Los Angeles, California - J.J. Redick, an NBA television analyst for ESPN, has agreed to terms on a four-year deal to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, multiple reports said Thursday.

Redick, who spent 15 years playing in the NBA, met with Lakers officials over the weekend and was offered the job on Thursday, according to ESPN, with The Athletic also announcing the move.



The Lakers had been rejected by University of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley last week for filling the vacancy created when the club fired head coach Darvin Ham and his entire staff of assistants last month.

Ham was dropped after the Lakers went 47-35 last season and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Redick (39) averaged 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists a game over 940 contests from 2006-2021 with Orlando, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, and New Orleans.

After his retirement, he joined ESPN in late 2021 and became part of the network's top NBA coverage team in February after Doc Rivers departed to become coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.