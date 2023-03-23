Mavs rail against "worst mistake in history of NBA" after Warriors defeat

Dallas, Texas - The Golden State Warriors claimed rare back-to-back wins in the NBA with Wednesday's 127-125 victory at the Dallas Mavericks, but the game was marred by controversy after Kevon Looney's third-quarter uncontested dunk.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban railed against a controversial call in his team's defeat to the Golden State Warriors. © TIM HEITMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Stephen Curry scored 20 points with 13 assists as the reigning NBA champions secured consecutive wins on a road trip for the first time this season at American Airlines Center.



But the Mavs were left raging after Looney's uncontested dunk with 1:54 left in the third quarter from a Warriors inbound after a timeout, which Dallas had thought was their ball, meaning they subsequently lined up on the other half of the court.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban said they would contest the result of the game due to the incident, which he labeled the "worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA" on Twitter.

Star player Luka Dončić also flipped out, making a gesture in the refs direction which seemed to suggest an accusation of bribery.