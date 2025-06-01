Knicks falter in Game 6 as Pacers clinch historic Eastern Conference title to head to NBA Finals

Indianapolis, Indiana - The Indiana Pacers ended the New York Knicks' dream of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 with 125-108 on Saturday.

The Indiana Pacers lifted the Eastern Conference title and secured a place in the NBA Finals after beating the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the series. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers used a big third quarter to break open a close game and kept the pressure on in the fourth period to win the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals 4-2, sealing a finals spot for just the second time in franchise history – and the first since 2000.

They will be chasing a maiden title against Oklahoma City.

Tyrese Haliburton, who scored a 21-point double-double, said the series triumph was especially sweet after the Pacers were swept in the conference finals last season by eventual champions Boston.

"You know, we got to the same spot last year, fell short and we just worked our tails off as a group to get back here," he said. "It's been a bumpy road with our start and (I'm) just really proud of the resilience of this group."

He was already looking ahead to the formidable challenge of the Thunder, who led the league with 68 regular season wins and saw star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named Most Valuable Player.

"It's an exciting time, but we understand that there's a long road ahead, a lot more work to do," Haliburton said. "We've got four more to go."