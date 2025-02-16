NBA All-Stars: Mac McClung three-peats as Slam Dunk champ, Tyler Herro wins 3-point title

San Francisco, California - Mac McClung won an unprecedented third consecutive NBA Slam Dunk title with four perfect scores, and Miami's Tyler Herro won the 3-Point Contest at the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities.

Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung celebrates with the trophy after winning the slam dunk competition during All-Star Saturday Night on February 15, 2025. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McClung leaped over a car and three people to deliver dunks that received perfect 50-point judges' scores in the first round and final to become the first dunker to win three years in a row and match Nate Robinson as the only three-time Slam Dunk winners.

"Truly, stuff like this doesn't happen without sitting on the shoulders of a lot of people. I had a lot of help," McClung said. "People were opening gyms to fit a car in. People were letting me use their car. I'm just really grateful right now."

Milwaukee's Damian Lillard missed out on his bid for a three-peat in the 3-point contest, going out in the first round, but McClung, a 26-year-old US guard for the Orlando Magic's G-League development club, managed the first dunk treble since the event began in 1984.

"I loved hoops first, but it's funny how God works," McClung said. "He just led me to the love of dunking, and I wouldn't have guessed in a million years I would be here right now."

McClung said he might not seek a fourth consecutive crown next year.

"This might be it for me, but we'll see," McClung said. "If they want me back bad enough, I'll think about it."