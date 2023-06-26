NBA Draft 2023 snubs ignite major uproar from fans: "That's wild"
Brooklyn, New York - Is the NBA shifting away from the traditional "big man" position on the court?
After nearly five exhausting hours of trade-ups, trade-downs, and trade-outs, the 2023 NBA Draft is officially over!
While 58 prospects saw their dreams come true after hearing their names called on draft night, others' dreams were shockingly snubbed.
Specifically, a trio of superstars – Adama Sanogo (UConn), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), and Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) – were all surprisingly passed over and were not selected in Thursday's draft.
Tshiebwe became the first player ever to win the prestigious Naismith College Player of the Year award and then go undrafted.
Yet, luck pulled through for Sanogo and Timme on Friday, as they signed a two-way contact with the Chicago Bulls and an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, respectively.
Still, Tshiebwe has yet to sign any type of contract with a team, and basketball fans are livid!
Fans react over major NBA Draft snubs
Basketball fans did not hold back in voicing their frustrations over the 2023 NBA snubs of college basketball's "big men."
"Oscar being the first Naismith Award winner in history to not be drafted is infuriating," one fan tweeted on Friday.
"Was really hoping the game would start appreciating skilled big men again after Jokic dominated the playoffs," another added.
"Sanogo going undrafted is wild. He’s got the skills to play outside the paint," one fan wrote.
"2023 MVP Race: Embiid, Jokic, Giannis - Tell me scouts and gms get paid 100s of thousands of dollars for nothing without telling me scouts and GMs get paid 100s of thousands of dollars for nothing," another fan added.
Despite Adama Sanogo, Drew Timme, and Oscar Tshiebwe's dominance in college, is the NBA sending a clear message when it comes to the "big man" position on the NBA level? The draft certainly makes it seem like it.
Cover photo: Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP