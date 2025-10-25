NBA head Adam Silver responds to Billups and Rozier arrests amid questions over past suspicions

New York, New York - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke publicly for the first time about the shock arrests of Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat star Terry Rozier.

"My initial reaction was I was deeply disturbed," Silver said on Amazon Prime as the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics.

"There's nothing more important to the league and its fans than the integrity of the competition. And so I had a pit in my stomach. It was very upsetting."

Billups, who won a title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and is in the NBA Hall of Fame, was arrested in Oregon on suspicion of being involved in a scheme to rig underground poker games that were backed by Mafia families, with dozens of people arrested overall in this probe.

Rozier was detained in Florida and is among six people suspected of being part of an illegal sports betting scheme using insider NBA information and passing it on to others in exchange for money.

Rozier and Billups have since been released on bail.

Billups' lawyer said in a statement circulated by US media that his client "will fight these allegations with the same tenacity that marked his 28-year career."

Rozier's legal team said he was not a gambler and that he was looking forward to winning his case. The FBI had initially said that Miami point guard was not a target in the investigation.