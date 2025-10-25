NBA head Adam Silver responds to Billups and Rozier arrests amid questions over past suspicions
New York, New York - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke publicly for the first time about the shock arrests of Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat star Terry Rozier.
"My initial reaction was I was deeply disturbed," Silver said on Amazon Prime as the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics.
"There's nothing more important to the league and its fans than the integrity of the competition. And so I had a pit in my stomach. It was very upsetting."
Billups, who won a title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and is in the NBA Hall of Fame, was arrested in Oregon on suspicion of being involved in a scheme to rig underground poker games that were backed by Mafia families, with dozens of people arrested overall in this probe.
Rozier was detained in Florida and is among six people suspected of being part of an illegal sports betting scheme using insider NBA information and passing it on to others in exchange for money.
Rozier and Billups have since been released on bail.
Billups' lawyer said in a statement circulated by US media that his client "will fight these allegations with the same tenacity that marked his 28-year career."
Rozier's legal team said he was not a gambler and that he was looking forward to winning his case. The FBI had initially said that Miami point guard was not a target in the investigation.
NBA previously investigated game involving Rozier
The NBA had previously investigated what Silver characterized as "aberrational behavior" around a 2023 game between the Charlotte Hornets, Rozier's team at the time, and the New Orleans Pelicans.
The NBA allowed Rozier to return to the court after the commissioner said the league "couldn't find anything."
That Hornets-Pelicans game was one of the matches cited by US prosecutors as part of the case.
"Two and a half years later, he still hasn't been convicted of anything, in fairness to Terry," Silver said.
"Obviously, it doesn't look good, but he's been put on administrative leave, and so it is a balance here between protecting people's rights and investigating. And as I said, we've been working with the government, and they have extraordinary powers the league office doesn't have."
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & EDUARDO LEAL / AFP & Carmen Mandato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP