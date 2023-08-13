NBA Hall of Fame inducts "powerhouse class"

Springfield, Massachusetts – Retired NBA stars Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, and Pau Gasol and legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich were among those inducted Saturday into the Basketball Hall of Fame, in what's been called its "best class ever."

Hall of Fame members presenters (from l to r) David Robinson, Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili looked on as inductee coach Gregg Popovich took the podium during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on Saturday. © Mike Lawrie / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Class of 2023 paid tribute to global talent with French guard Parker, German forward Nowitzki, Spanish center Gasol, and US guard Wade joined by 74-year-old Popovich, coach of the Spurs since 1996.

Inductees also included six-time WNBA All-Star Becky Hammon, the 1976 US Women's Olympic team, and former coaches Gene Keady, Gary Blair, David Hixon, Gene Bess, and Jim Valvano.

"It's a powerhouse class, really," Gasol said. "I'm humbled and very lucky to be a part of this class with all these amazing people."

"I feel like I made it somewhere," Wade said. "I'm just enjoying the moment."

Parker was a four-time NBA champion with San Antonio, a six-time NBA All-Star, and the 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

"It was an unbelievable journey," Parker said. "I never thought somebody like me can experience something like that. For all the kids who are watching, keep dreaming big."

Parker choked up thanking his family and paid tribute to his US and French heritage, saying, "I felt like I had the best of both cultures and it helped me on my journey."

"When I was in France, they would say, 'You're too small. You're too skinny. You'll never make it.' Well, I'm the one who is laughing now."

Parker was a star for Popovich's Spurs from 2001-2018 and finished his NBA career at Charlotte in 2019. To Popovich, Parker said, "You're unbelievable. You threw me in the fire at 19 years old... You've always been a second dad to me, Pop. Everything you did for my family and me I appreciate it. Thank you. I love you."

Popovich said of Parker: "I was very tough on him and expected a lot out of him. I'm very proud of what he has accomplished."

Popovich, the longest-tenured of all North American pro sports coaches, has guided the Spurs to five titles and was named the NBA Coach of the Year three times. He also coached the US gold medal team of NBA stars at the Tokyo Olympics.